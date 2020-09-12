Boudh: A 300-bed government hospital, a dream of the people of Boudh, is going to be realized soon. The administration has initiated the process to set up this ambitious project under Mo Sarkar Yojana.

That apart, a 30-bed rest shed will be set up for the attendants of patients. Collector Lalatendu Mishra presided over a review meeting here Thursday.

At the meeting, it was revealed that the sub-jail built by erstwhile king of Boudh has been shifted to Landibandh while an architect has drawn up a blueprint of the 300-bed hospital at this place.

It was decided at the meeting that the design of the hospital will be monitored by a district level screening committee. After changes in the design, if any, a detailed project report will be prepared for the project which will be later sent to the state government for administrative approval.

As for the project work, Manoj Kumar Tripathy, superintending engineer of the Boudh Phulbani Circle, said, ”If necessary facilities are provided at the project site, the hospital work will be completed on time.”

It was revealed at the meeting that the administration has handed over 10.445 acres.

Collector Lalatendu Mishra said as expansion work of NH is underway in the same locality, some space will be created while the road passing between DIC and the local hospital will be widened up to 20 metres for better connectivity.

“The width of the road is 12 metres. Some land given to DIC and DRDA will be used for expansion of the road,” he added.

The administration has put the onus on the CDMO, the Boudh tehsildar and the executive officer of the Boudh NAC to initiate preliminary steps for construction of the project.

There are some electricity utility structures and drinking water projects in the proposed site.

The Collectors asked the officials to remove those facilities if they come up as hurdles for the medical project.

Officials were also asked to draw up plans for developing basic infrastructure required for the construction work.

The medical building will be of seven storied with state-of-art facilities for patients. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced in 2019 that the Boudh district administration will hand over the jail land which will be utilised for a 200-bedded district hospital.

PNN