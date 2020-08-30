Puri: Water levels in almost all rivers in Puri district have gone up with the release of floodwater into the Mahanadi river from Hirakud dam.

Rivers like Daya, Bhargavi, Ratnachira, Luna, Makara, Dhanua and Rajua were in spate Sunday causing panic among the people of Puri district.

Several villages of Kanas and Delang blocks in the district have been inundated by the floodwater. Many villagers from low-lying areas of Kanas block have moved to safer places while some others have been marooned by the deluge. Similarly, some areas of Satyabadi and Puri Sadar blocks have been submerged by the floodwater, sources said.

Several villages of Kanas block including Pandiakera, Bagipada, Gadamatiapada, Bankatala, Gharachhia and Similipatna witnessed extensive flooding due to breaches in the embankments of Daya and Rajua rivers. At least 30,000 people of Kanas block have been affected by a 200-ft-long breach in the Daya embankment at Nuasahi. Similarly, the residents of Lokapala and Haladiapada villages in Kanas block have been affected by a 100-ft-long breach in Rajua embankment, sources said.

Revenue Divisional Commissioner (central) Anil Kumar Samal, additional collector Pradip Kumar Sahu and other officials Sunday visited the flood affected areas of Kanas block and took stock of the situation.

It is learnt that several weak spots have been detected in the embankments of Bhargavi river near Suando and Bidyadharpur of Satyabadi block. The rising water level in Bhargavi caused panic among the residents of Balarampurgada, Bidyadharpur, Parajapada and Mahura villages of Satyabadi. Satyabadi Tehsildar Manoj Kumar Nayak, Block Development Officer Saroj Datta and senior officials of the Water Resources department monitored the situation.

Similarly, floodwater from Bhargavi river has inundated some low-lying areas of Puri Sadar block while Devi river has crossed the danger mark at Bauriakana near Astarang. Senior officials of Water Resources department have been deputed to keep tab on the situation, sources added.

“At least three units of NDRF and ODRAF have been deployed at Kanas and Delang to carry out the rescue and relief operations. Several boats have been pressed into service to relocate villagers to safer places. Food is being distributed among the affected villagers,” said an official of the district administration.