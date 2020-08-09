Bhubaneswar: The Cuttack district administration Sunday revealed that 301 COVID Warriors from the district have been infected with coronavirus. Most of the infected reportedly contracted the disease on their line of their duty.

Addressing a virtual press meet, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani released details about the impact of the global pandemic on the district and how the administration is responding to it.

“A total of 301 COVID Warriors have been infected in the district by August 8. They include doctors, nurses, Anganwadi workers and others. Many of them are engaged in working at the grassroots for screening and surveillance of the disease,” he said.

The Collector said that the high number of COVID cases reported from the district recently is a consequence of massive surveillance and increasing testing in the district through different methods to screen the infected people.

According to the data made available by Chayani, the district till now they have conducted 44,596 sample tests of which 37,101 samples were tested through the RT-PCR test, while 7,495 tests were antigen-based tests. Chayani said that the recovery rate in the district stood at 66.03 per cent while the mortality rate in the district stood at as low as 0.01 per cent. Chayani also said that a total of 69 people have donated plasma in the district for Plasma Therapy.