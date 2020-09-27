Bhubaneswar: As many as 317 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Sunday.

While 62 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 255 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 312 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 27th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 20,855 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 17,176 have recovered. While there are 3,576 active cases, 86 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,09,374 with the detection of 3,922 new cases, while 14 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 797. As many as 2,309 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,613 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Saturday tested 49,049 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 31.11 lakh.