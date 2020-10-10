Bhubaneswar: As many as 321 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 83 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 238 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 331 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 25,174 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 21,545 have recovered. While there are 3,494 active cases, 114 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 2,49,693 with the detection of 2,854 new cases, while 15 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,006. Of the 2,854 cases, 1,659 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the remaining 1,195 were detected during contact tracing. The state has so far tested 37,10,592 samples for COVID-19.