Keonjhar: Kanjipani Ghat, one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Keonjhar district, is captivating nature lovers with its unique charm and breathtaking monsoon scenery. Nestled amidst dense forests and hills, the ghat’s allure intensifies particularly during the rainy and winter seasons.

With the onset of this monsoon, floating clouds and gentle rain have transformed Kanjipani into a mesmerising landscape, drawing crowds of nature enthusiasts. Thick clouds settle over the forested hills and descend close to the roads, creating an experience reminiscent of hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. Located approximately 19 km along the Kendujhar–Sambalpur NH-49 route, the spectacular ghat road has emerged as a significant tourist attraction.

Travellers often pause at various points along the route to soak in the tranquil and refreshing ambience. Light showers and mist-covered forests offer breathtaking views that are frequently captured by tourists in photographs. The elevation of the ghat adds to the thrill, with many reporting a tingling sensation as clouds brush against them. Visitors of all ages can be seen strolling along the winding road, capturing selfies with scenic views and drifting clouds in the background. Small waterfalls, formed by rainwater cascading down the hills, flow beneath culverts and create miniature streams. These natural features, some forming small surges, further enhance the ghat’s appeal.

However, a lack of basic infrastructure has led tourists to take photos from unsafe spots along the roadside and atop damaged guard walls. Many believe that building proper shelters for rest and rain protection, as well as dedicated viewing points, could significantly improve the tourist experience.

Cottages at designated locations would allow visitors to stay overnight and witness the sunrise and sunset, especially alluring moments in the ghat. Such arrangements would also encourage visitors to explore the nearby Juang tribal villages and experience their unique culture and traditions. Bimbadhar Behera, a nature lover, suggest that tourism facilities and cottage accommodation would not only boost footfall but also offer a chance to promote tribal heritage. Assistant Tourism Officer Ramesh Chandra Nayak informs that efforts are underway to develop various amenities for tourists at Kanjipani Ghat.

Notably, wild monkeys often wander near the road, attracting curious tourists who feed them — a practice discouraged by experts. To address the nuisance, locals have proposed planting fruit-bearing trees, such as figs and wild bananas, at strategic spots. This would provide natural food sources for the monkeys, reducing their dependency on visitors and fostering a safer environment for both animals and people. The Forest Department is reportedly considering steps in this direction.