Kendrapara: Two road construction workers were killed and two others injured after a pickup van in which they were travelling overturned in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened near Mugakani village in the Rajnagar police station area around 4.30 pm, when the workers were returning home, they said.

The pickup van skidded off the road, overturned and plunged into adjoining farmland, they added.

All four injured persons were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Rajnagar, where doctors declared two of them dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sumant Mohanty (40) of Gokhani village and Kumar Barik (42) of Chinchani village, they said.

Preliminary investigation suggested rash driving led to the mishap, police said.