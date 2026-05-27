Bhubaneswar: ABVP general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki Wednesday said the student organisation will continue its fight against urban Naxalism and discrepancies prevailing in the education sector.

Speaking at the meeting of ABVP’s Central Working Committee, Solanki said, At a time when Bharat is emerging as a global leader, ABVP continues to work through constructive movements and struggles to address challenges ranging from Urban Naxalism to discrepancies prevailing in the education sector.

Whether it is the struggle for scholarships in Telangana, the issue of the NEET paper leak, the movement against paper leaks in Mumbai, or innovative initiatives through student unions in Delhi and Punjab Universities, ABVP has consistently worked in the interest of students, he said.

Tribal students’ conferences in Tripura, Chhatra Sansad in Odisha, Law Students’ Conference in Tamil Nadu, and providing self-defence training to more than one million girl students across the country under ‘Mission Sahasi’ are reflections of ABVP’s growing acceptance and expansion, he said.

During today’s meeting, we also unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the people of West Bengal for ending the politics of violence, fear, and appeasement and restoring democratic values, the ABVP leader said.

ABVP president Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari said, In the field of education, we firmly believe that India’s education system should be rooted in Bharatiya philosophy and values, paving the way for an integrated educational framework that ensures the holistic and comprehensive development of the younger generation.