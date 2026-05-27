Bhubaneswar: Widespread thunderstorm and rain brought relief from sweltering heat in several parts of Odisha Wednesday, even as 12 towns in the state recorded temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius or above.

Thunderstorms along with rain, lightning and gusty wind occurred in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Bonai, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Boudh, Keonjhar, Baripada, Balasore and some other places in the state during the afternoon and evening hours, an IMD official said.

Lightning, along with rainfall, would occur in the south coastal, north coastal, and neighbouring coastal districts of Odisha Thursday, the official said.

The districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj would witness thunderstorm, lightning and rainfall Thursday, said Manorama Mohanty, director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange warning’ (be prepared to take action) for these districts.

Predicting similar climatic conditions, the weather office has issued a ‘yellow warning’ for Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabrangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts for May 28.

However, severe heatwave conditions would continue in the state for the next few days, it said.

Heatwave conditions would prevail in Sambalpur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Sonepur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh districts Thursday.

The night would be warm in Bolangir and Sambalpur districts, the IMD said.

Wednesday, 17 towns in Odisha recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above. Sambalpur town was the hottest place in the state at 44.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh with 43.5 degrees each.

Sonepur town in western Odisha recorded a temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 43 degrees at Bolangir, 42.7 degrees Celsius at Jharsuguda, 42.6 degrees Celsius at Boudh, 42.5 degrees Celsius at Bargarh and Hirakud, and 42.2 degrees Celsius at both Nuapada & Bhawanipatna, 42.1 degrees Celsius at Angul and 42 degrees Celsius at Sundargarh.