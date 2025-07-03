Barbil: More than 70 people have been injured in Barbil area of Keonjhar district in the past week due to stray dog attacks, health officials at Barbil community health centre (CHC) said. The victims include pedestrians and two-wheeler riders, many of whom have sustained bleeding and injuries after being bitten by roaming dogs.

On average, around 10 people are reportedly being attacked daily across Barbil, Joda Municipality and adjoining areas. Residents say the situation worsens after evening descends, when attacks by stray dogs become more frequent.

People in Barbil, Joda, and surrounding rural areas have expressed growing fear and frustration, saying they feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods and step out on the road. Chief medical officer at Barbil CHC Soubhagya Rashmi Ranjan Samal confirmed that the hospital is receiving an average of 10 dog bite cases per day from areas including Jurudi, Joda, and Kiriburu. “Over 70 people have been administered anti-rabies injections in the past week alone,” he added.