Bhawanipatna: Two drivers were killed after a speeding truck hit them and their parked vehicles in Odisha’s Kalahandi district Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway-26 in front of Arihant Rice Mill at Khajurapada within Kesinga police station limits, they said.

Police said the drivers were standing near their stationary trucks after loading paddy at the rice mill when the speeding truck rammed into them.

A speeding truck hit the drivers while they were standing near their stationary trucks after loading paddy at the rice mill. Both died on the spot, police said.

Kesinga police officers have detained the driver of the speeding truck for questioning.

One of the deceased drivers has been identified as 38-year-old Himanshu Raut from Churagaon village in Kalampur block in the district. The identity of the second driver is yet to be ascertained.