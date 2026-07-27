Bhubaneswar: The third day of the 2nd Odisha Under-12 & Under-14 (Boys & Girls) Weightlifting Championships witnessed exciting contests across the girls 45kg and 49kg categories and the boys 50kg, 55kg and 60kg divisions.

Medal winners were decided based on the combined total of the best Snatch and Clean & Jerk lifts.

In the U-12 Girls 45kg, Debanshee Priyadarshini won gold, while Samparna Nayak and Srusti Sucharita claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Momi Kabasi secured gold in the U-14 Girls 45kg, followed by Sneharani Sethy (silver) and Megha Pattnaik (bronze).

The U-12 Girls 49kg saw Tapaswini Singh finish first, ahead of Somya Sagarika Sahoo and Sahinstuta Gamanga, while Manjita Kalar clinched gold in the U-14 Girls 49kg, with Subhashree Mohanta taking silver and Harapriya Nayak bronze.

In the boys’ events, Gagandeep Mohanta, Willyyam Raika and Sk Md Hasnain Raza finished first, second and third in the U-12 50kg category. Aditya Kumar Mallik won gold in the U-12 55kg, followed by Bhupati Behera in second.

Ghasiram Naik, Satyam Singh and Mukesh Kumar Das completed the podium in the U-14 50kg, while Deepak Santa, Jogesh Dalai and Ranjit Majhi secured gold, silver and bronze in the U-14 55kg, respectively.

In the U-12 60kg, B Jagabandhu Patra claimed gold ahead of Krishna Nayak, while Anubhab Rana won the U-14 60kg title, with Prashanth Santa and Kanha Behera finishing second and third. The championship continues to showcase the state’s emerging weightlifting talent.