Balangir: Rising water levels in the Lower Suktel reservoir following heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas inundated several houses in Kumiapali village, forcing vulnerable families to move to safer locations and prompting authorities to release the season’s first floodwater from the dam.

Water entered the houses of at least three families late Saturday night, triggering panic among residents. Co-villagers joined the affected families in shifting household belongings from nearly 10 houses to safer places.

However, some possessions belonging to three families could not be moved in time and were damaged by floodwater.

The situation remained tense in Kumiapali Sunday, where 84 tribal families and 22 other families are still living despite repeated notices to relocate.

Most residents have refused to leave, claiming that compensation and rehabilitation measures have not been completed.

Following reports of water entering houses, district officials and the Lower Suktel dam authorities opened four sluice gates Sunday to release floodwater for the first time this monsoon season and regulate the reservoir level.

Heavy rainfall in Patnagarh and Khaprakhol, located in the upper catchment of the Suktel River, caused the reservoir level to rise sharply overnight.

As the water level crossed the 200-metre mark, floodwater entered the house of Sudan Bariha Saturday night.

His family spent the night moving furniture and other belongings to the roof, though several items were damaged by rain and floodwater.

Water also entered the house of Krushna Bariha in Tetelpada, forcing four families to evacuate.

Another four families from Malipada and Talipada were shifted to a community shelter near the village Sunday morning.

Many households were unable to cook meals because of the flooding.

The Lower Suktel Irrigation Project, scheduled to be inaugurated September 26, is expected to provide irrigation to nearly 1,00,000 acres of farmland in Balangir and Subarnapur districts.

As part of the project’s operational plan, authorities intended to store the reservoir at full capacity this year. However, 84 tribal families and 22 other families in Kumiapali refused to vacate the village, alleging incomplete compensation and rehabilitation.

Although the administration issued eviction notices, villagers staged protests demanding a fresh assessment of their land and property. Earlier this week, police detained seven tribal leaders after protests against displacement.

During subsequent discussions with the district administration, officials assured the villagers that a fresh survey of their houses, land and other assets would be carried out.

The protests have remained suspended since Friday, but residents said the promised survey has yet to begin.

The administration also carried out eviction of some families who had already accepted compensation and rehabilitation packages.

Villagers blamed the administration for the present crisis, alleging that inadequate planning and delays in rehabilitation left them exposed to rising reservoir waters.

Lower Suktel Chief Construction Engineer Surendra Bhoi said the reservoir level had increased because of heavy rainfall upstream.

He said authorities were closely monitoring the situation and would open additional sluice gates if necessary.

He added that officials remain in constant contact with residents of Kumiapali and that administrative teams have been deployed to the village to monitor developments