The menace of stray dogs has become a growing concern, instilling fear among residents in various cities. A recent video from Haridwar highlights this issue, capturing a shocking incident where a pack of stray dogs attacked a girl walking down the street. The dogs aggressively scratched and bit her, leaving her severely injured.

As the girl screamed for help, residents rushed out of their homes and managed to rescue her from the attack. The disturbing video of the incident was shared on social media by the handle @kautilyasTOI.

Pack of dogs attack a woman in Kasaban locality in Jwalapur area of #Haridwar. Locals came to rescue and saved her from the stray dogs. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Ts38GhIloM — kautilyasTOI (@kautilyasTOI) March 24, 2025

According to reports, the incident took place in Sheikh Wali Gali, Haridwar. The girl had just stepped out of her house when the stray dogs suddenly pounced on her. Hearing her cries, locals quickly intervened and chased the dogs away, ultimately saving her life.

Such attacks have been reported in several cities, with stray dog packs attacking children, leading to severe injuries and even fatalities. Fortunately, in this case, the girl survived, but the incident once again raises concerns about the safety of citizens and the need for effective measures to address the stray dog crisis.