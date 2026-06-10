Bhubaneswar: Odisha exported 100,897 metric tonnes of seafood valued at Rs 5,428.67 crore during 2025-26, an officer said Wednesday.

The state has emerged as one of the country’s promising seafood-exporting states, supported by a long coastline, favourable aquaculture conditions and fisheries infrastructure, said Yashvir Singh, additional secretary in the department of commerce, ministry of commerce and industry.

He said the state registered a growth of 9.63 per cent in export quantity and 11.90 per cent in export value compared to the previous year.

The state currently has 64 registered seafood exporters, 45 processing plants, modern cold storage facilities and 36 shrimp hatcheries supporting aquaculture development, he said.

Singh said Vannamei shrimp production in the state reached 53,628 metric tonnes during the year.

He added that the state’s fisheries sector is supported by major harbours at Paradip, Dhamara and Balaramgadi, along with fish landing centres at Bahabalpur, Balugaon, Chudamani and Kosia.

A significant rise was also seen in containerised seafood exports through Paradip port, where container movement increased from 76 to 158 containers, marking a growth of over 107 per cent, he added.

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has also extended support for infrastructure development and value addition projects in the state, he said.

Singh said Odisha has strong potential for agricultural exports due to its natural resources and growing infrastructure, adding that efforts are being made to bring the state among the top 10 in the export index and ensure that at least two districts figure in the top 20 districts list.

He also highlighted India’s overall export performance, saying total exports rose from USD 468 billion in 2014-15 to a record USD 863 billion in 2025-26, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent.

Merchandise exports rose from USD 310 billion to USD 442 billion, while services exports grew from USD 158 billion to over USD 421 billion, achieving a CAGR of 9.3 per cent, he pointed out.