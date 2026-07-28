Kendrapada: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Dhenkanal District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to submit a fresh report within four weeks clarifying whether the three workers injured in an industrial accident in April 2025 have received any monetary compensation. According to the Commission’s proceedings dated July 28, 2026, documentary evidence submitted before the NHRC confirmed that the families of the two workers who died in the accident were paid ex gratia compensation of Rs 20 lakh each, along with Rs 1 lakh each towards funeral and cremation expenses. The reports further stated that the company concerned had borne the entire medical expenses of the three injured workers.

However, the Commission observed that the reports did not clarify whether the injured workers had received any financial relief or compensation beyond the cost of their medical treatment. “While the company has covered the treatment expenses of the injured workers, there is no specific information on whether any additional monetary compensation has been paid to them,” the NHRC noted. The Commission has, therefore, directed the Dhenkanal District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to submit a detailed report specifying the monetary compensation, if any, paid to the injured workers, along with supporting documentary evidence. The case originated from a complaint filed April 19, 2025, by Kendrapada-based human rights activist Sagar Kumar Jena.

Referring to media reports, the complainant alleged that the accident occurred April 18, 2025, at an industrial unit in Dhenkanal due to the alleged non-compliance with mandatory safety norms. The mishap claimed the lives of two workers and left three others seriously injured. The NHRC also noted that the police have already filed a chargesheet against the accused persons in connection with the case at Balimi Police Station. The Dhenkanal District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have been directed to submit the additional report to the Commission by September 4, 2026. The matter will thereafter be taken up by the NHRC for further consideration.