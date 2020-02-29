Bargarh: As many as 33 bonded labourers employed at a brick kiln in Telangana reached their houses at Jogindrapur and Patharel village under Paikamal block of Bargarh district Saturday.

The families of these men credited consistent efforts of local social activist Dibas Kumar Sahu for the rescue. That said, another two labourers continue to remain in Telangana and Sahu has been requested to work for their rescue, villagers said.

It may be mentioned here that 35 labourers from Jogindrapur and Patharel villages had gone to Telangana to work at a brick kiln there. They were not paid and instead were subjected to mental and physical torture.

One of the labourers managed to inform social activist Sahu about their plight over phone and sent him a video highlighting their poor condition.

Dibas got in touch with both Odisha and Telangana governments through Twitter and spoke to higher officials requesting them for their intervention to get the labourers back home. His efforts paid off as the labourers were rescued. Efforts are on to rescue the remaining two, the activist said.

PNN