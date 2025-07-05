Bhubaneswar/Paradip: Construction work on the innovative Kalinga Maritime Museum, a landmark project aimed at redefining marine heritage preservation, officially began Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony at Paradip Port.

The auspicious occasion was graced by the Chairman of Paradip Port Authority (PPA), PL Haranadh, who witnessed the commencement of the project. Senior officials from both the Paradip Port Authority and the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) were present at the ceremony, marking the formal launch of this visionary initiative. The Kalinga Maritime Museum is envisioned as a symbol of architectural ingenuity and climate resilience. Its unique fish-shaped structure will face the sea and be designed to channel natural wind flow from head to tail, enhancing its aerodynamic stability—an essential feature for the coastal region. Engineered to endure Odisha’s varied climatic conditions, the museum will be capable of withstanding temperature extremes ranging from 8°C to 45°C.

Additionally, it will be built to resist cyclone-grade wind speeds of up to 280 km/hr, ensuring the safety of both the structure and the heritage artefacts it will house. This groundbreaking project marks a significant milestone for the Paradip Port Authority, reaffirming its dedication to preserving maritime heritage while contributing to smart port infrastructure. The Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Limited (IPRCL) is providing project management expertise for the development of this ambitious venture. The Kalinga Maritime Museum is expected to emerge as a major cultural and educational landmark, celebrating Odisha’s rich maritime legacy and standing as a symbol of resilience and innovation.