Bhadrak: A miscreant was injured in a gunfight with police in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, an officer said Thursday.

The incident took place at Nuasahi area under the Bhadrak Rural police limits at about 3 am Thursday. The injured miscreant was identified as Prafulla Mallik alias Pappu. He received a bullet injury on the right leg, and his health condition is stable, said Dr Rakesh Behera of District Headquarters Hospital here.

Pappu was shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment, the police said, adding that there were around 25 criminal cases against him in different police stations in Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Police said the raid was conducted at the hideout of Pappu, where he was planning a robbery along with an associate. “He opened two rounds of fire at the police team, and we retaliated, following which Pappu sustained a gunshot injury on the right leg,” a police officer involved in the operation said.

A country-made gun, two used cartridges, and two live rounds of ammunition were recovered from the place of occurrence, police said. His associate, however, managed to flee the spot.