MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: Two back-to-back murders in the Capital city in less than 24 hours have not only shocked the denizens but also highlighted the lack of fear towards the Commissionerate Police. In a troubling coincidence, both killings occurred within Chakeisiani locality under Mancheswar police station.

According to police, S Debaraj, 25, a substance addict, bludgeoned his father S Duryodhan, 50, a labour contractor, to death with a concrete object near Manchanathdev High School in Chakeisiani area Tuesday morning. Later, Debaraj was arrested, officials said.

Debaraj was under medication for substance abuse. He returned home from a de-addiction centre around six months ago. Duryodhan was taking care of him at home. When Duryodhan was administering him medicine Tuesday morning, Debaraj refused to take it and asked for drugs. Soon the situation escalated and took a violent turn. An infuriated Debaraj crushed his father with the heavy object. Hearing screams, the neighbours reached the spot and found Duryodhan in a pool of blood. Informed, police reached the spot and detained Debaraj. Duryodhan was declared dead at Capital Hospital. “We received a call at 7:30 am, and a team was sent to the spot. The accused has been arrested, and a case (516) has been registered. Further investigation is underway,” said Mancheswar IIC Gayananda Saha.

Notably, a murder case was reported from the area Monday evening, when a man strangled his estranged wife to death and later consumed poison to end life. He was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. He will be held after his discharge from the hospital.