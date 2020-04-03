Berhampur: At least 34 Danduas, main actors of popular seasonal folk dance ‘Danda Nata’, were arrested from several villages in Ganjam district for allegedly trying to perform by violating the lockdown norms imposed to prevent the spread COVID-19, police said late Thursday evening.

While nine Danduas were arrested from two different villages in Gangapur area by police Wednesday, 15 performers from Hinjili and 10 from Purushottampur areas were nabbed earlier this week, a police official informed. He also said that five Danduas were arrested from Palaksandha village, and four from Netenga village under Gangapur area Wednesday. They were arrested before the performances began, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bhanjanagar, SS Mishra, said.

The Danduas were arrested for flouting the orders of the district administration relating to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the SDPO informed.

It should be stated here that the Ganjam district administration has prohibited the performance of ‘Danda Nada’ in the district this year in a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19.

All the Danduas who have been arrested have been charged with trying to attract large gatherings by planning performances in violation of the lockdown guidelines, a senior police officer said. In most cases, the performances occur in front of large gatherings that are currently not allowed due to lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The participants of the seasonal folk dance, known as Danduas, believe that gods and goddesses will fulfil their desires and wishes if they inflict physical suffering upon themselves. People in groups roll on hot dust, while some sing to the beats of drums as part of the rituals. The performance which lasts for 21 days and 13 days in some places, and ends on the day of ‘Maha Visubah Sankranti’. This time however, such shows have been banned due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Several ‘Danda Nata’ committees have decided not to organise the event as per orders of the district administration.

PNN & Agencies