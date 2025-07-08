Bhubaneswar: An association of drivers of buses, trucks and other vehicles Tuesday launched cease work, demanding pension and rest shed for them. Due to the protest, private bus services have been affected in several parts of Odisha, an official said.

Under the banner, Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha, thousands of drivers of buses, trucks, vans, taxis, auto rickshaws and other commercial vehicles have resorted to the cease work protest demanding welfare measures for drivers in the state.

The drivers have been staging demonstrations and dharnas in various places across Odisha, an association leader said.

“Due to the protest by drivers, private bus service has been affected in several parts of the state. Commuters were seen waiting at bus stands in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Rourkela, Berhampur, and Bolangir,” the official said.

Aditya Prasad Behera, treasurer of the association said they want a pension for drivers, who cannot drive after the age of 60.

They also demanded death benefits, rest sheds every 100 km on major roads and compensation if a driver cannot work after an accident, he said.

The association also demanded inclusion of autorickshaw drivers in the Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and Workers’ Welfare Board constituted by the government, Behera said.

Behera said the drivers engaged in emergency services and vehicles deployed in Puri Rath Yatra have not participated in the protest.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said the government would discuss with the agitating drivers later Tuesday.

Admitting that the drivers have some genuine demands, Jena said he is hopeful that a solution would be arrived at the discussion.

