Kutra: A second-year electrical department student of Hrudananda Dani ITI at Biringatoli under this block in Sundargarh district died after jumping from the rooftop of a three-storied hostel building on the institute premises, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Abhishek Tanti of Tangargaon area in Sabdega block. Kutra police registered a case (18/26) of unnatural death and launched an investigation. A broken mobile phone, a pair of slippers and a suicide note were recovered from the spot. Kutra officer-in-charge Lokeshwar Sahu said, prima facie, it appears that Sonu has taken the extreme step over a love affair.

According to police, other students had seen Sonu speaking to someone over phone on the hostel roof Friday night. However, they found Sonu’s lifeless body on the ground around 5 am Saturday and alerted the police.

A scientific team and police personnel visited the scene and launched an investigation. Sonu’s family members reached the ITI and staged a protest, alleging lapses in hostel monitoring.

The situation was brought under control after the institute authorities announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family. Sonu is survived by his widowed mother and a younger brother. His father died several years ago.