Balasore/Bhadrak/Baripada: Police launched a coordinated crackdown on an alleged cattle-smuggling network across Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj districts, conducting simultaneous raids at 20 locations and arresting four suspects with seizure of cash, vehicles, jewellery and property documents.

The overnight operation was carried out on the directions of Eastern Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Pinak Mishra and involved multiple police teams across the three districts. In Balasore, police raided seven locations under as many police station jurisdictions, deploying five platoons of force and seven special teams.

Two suspects, Musta Khan of Kada Rayan village and Harekrushna Dutta of the Kamarda area were detained for questioning. During the searches, police seized three swords, gold and silver ornaments, a mobile phone and several vehicles, including a Bolero, two Scorpios, a Swift Dzire, a Mahindra Thar and five motorcycles.

Superintendent of Police Pratyush Diwakar said similar operations would continue to curb illegal cattle transportation in the district. The ownership of the seized assets is being verified. In Bhadrak, raids were conducted at six locations under Bhadrak Town and Purunabazar police station areas.

Two men, identified as Zahid Khan, 20, of Nangamahala and Sheikh Jabir, 30, of Budhbarhat, were arrested, while several others fled. Police also seized `14,500 in cash. According to police, Khan is facing cases related to cattle smuggling and drug trafficking, while Jabir is accused in a cattle-smuggling case.

Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said the operation was launched following repeated incidents linked to the illegal transportation of cattle and beef. He added that action would also be intensified against drug traffickers.

Meanwhile, in Mayurbhanj, police raided seven locations under Baisinga, Jharpokharia and Rairangpur police station areas, recovering more than Rs 1.25 lakh in cash, 156 grams of gold ornaments, over 1.3 kg of silver and seven four-wheelers. Additional SP Dipak Ku mar Gochhayat said household assets worth more than Rs 1.5 crore were seized, while documents related to houses and land valued at over Rs 2 crore were being examined. Searches were conducted at the houses of the alleged cattle smugglers and their associates in border villages of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

However, no arrests were made in Mayurbhanj as the suspects were absconding. Investigations are continuing and further action is likely, police said, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle organised cattle-smuggling networks operating in the region.