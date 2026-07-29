Bhubaneswar: Floods triggered by heavy rainfall have claimed at least four lives and affected more than 2.03 lakh people across six districts of Odisha, official sources said Wednesday.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office, 44 blocks in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts have been impacted.

A total of 748 villages under 233 gram panchayats have been affected, while nearly 28,000 people have been shifted to safer locations.

Reviewing the situation, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said the flood impact in northern Odisha is expected to ease, while southern and western regions may witness increased rainfall and rising water levels in the coming days.

He said the water level of the Mahanadi river is likely to rise further but assured that discharge at Naraj near Cuttack would be regulated and kept below 9 lakh cusecs. The state has also decided to open additional gates of the Hirakud Dam following a rise in the reservoir’s water level.

Rainfall continues in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Baragada and Nuapada districts, while Balangir, Rayagada, Gajapati and Malkangiri are also receiving heavy showers, the minister said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said he was closely monitoring the flood situation and urged people not to panic.

“The life and safety of every citizen is of utmost importance. The government is closely monitoring the situation arising out of continuous rainfall and floods. Necessary directions have been issued to ensure the safety of people in the affected areas,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

The chief minister also condoled the death of fire service personnel Chandan Pattnaik, who died of electrocution while pumping out water from a waterlogged area, according to Director General of Fire Services Sudhansu Sarangi.

Sarangi said Fire Services personnel rescued 212 people from marooned villages during the past 24 hours. Schools and anganwadi centres in 10 districts have been ordered to remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Floodwaters from the Budhabalanga and Jalaka rivers have inundated several villages in Baleshwar district, while the Baitarani, Budha and Salandi rivers have flooded many areas in Bhadrak and Jajpur districts. The Water Resources Department said most major rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.

District administrations have intensified evacuation efforts, shifting around 30,000 people from vulnerable areas to relief centres where food and essential supplies are being provided.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. The state government has also deputed three senior IAS officers to Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts to oversee flood management and coordinate relief measures.

Pujari said heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha has contributed to the rising water level in the river system.

“The water level in the Hirakud reservoir stood at 616 feet at noon against its full reservoir level of 630 feet. Water can be safely stored up to 620 feet. If the level rises beyond that, more sluice gates may have to be opened,” he said.

The minister added that the flow at Naraj could reach nearly 9 lakh cusecs by Thursday as tributaries such as the Tel and Ib continue to discharge floodwaters into the Mahanadi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places across Odisha over the next 24 hours, keeping authorities on high alert.