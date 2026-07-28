Baleshwar: Continuous rainfall has pushed the Jalaka River above the danger mark in Odisha’s Baleshwar district Tuesday, inundating acres of farmland and raising concerns among residents along the riverbanks.

The rising water level has led to the season’s first flood in the Jalaka River, affecting large stretches of agricultural land in Basta and Baleshwar Sadar blocks. Residents in low-lying riverside villages remain on alert as the river continues to swell, sources said.

According to reports, the river was flowing at 6.53 metres at Mathani at 7 am Tuesday, above the danger level of 6.5 metres. The water level rose further to 6.56 metres by 10 am. The warning level at the gauge station is 6 metres.

Officials attributed the surge to persistent rainfall over the past two days in Baleshwar and neighbouring Mayurbhanj district. Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas, including Rasgovindpur, Morada, Suliapada, and Chitrada, has significantly increased the river’s inflow.

It can also be mentioned here that in Jaipur village of the district, Budhabalanga floodwater submerged two houses, prompting authorities to evacuate the affected residents to safer locations, the sources added.

Meanwhile, incessant rainfall has left Baleshwar city reeling. Several low-lying areas have been inundated, and poor drainage has led to waterlogging in many parts of the city, leaving residents stranded in several localities, sources said.