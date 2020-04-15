Keonjhar: As many as 34 people, who had returned from other states, have completed their home quarantine period across Keonjhar district, a senior official said Wednesday. All the outstation returnees had been asked to follow home quarantine rules strictly.

The district administration was keeping a vigil on their quarantine. There are 2 more people under quarantine. At least 36 people working in other states had returned to Keonjhar district after lockdown.

The people were avoided them from mingling with other people in the locality and roaming around in their villages.

“We put up posters on the outer walls of their houses so that people could identify those who were under quarantine and avoid mingling with them. Anganwadi and health workers also visit people under quarantine and prepare a daily health report,” the official informed.

Steps are being taken to maintain social distance in grocery stores and family, fish and meat shops, the official added.

PNN