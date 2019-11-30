Nayagarh: Even as the outstanding electricity bills for various government departments in Nayagarh has crossed well over Rs 2.5 crore, the energy department is taking no steps to make these departments pay their dues.

The power connection to these departments is yet to be snapped – as is the common practice of the energy department in case of a common defaulter.

According to the information shared by the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), 39 departments in Nayagarh district owe it Rs 2,77,29,930 as electricity bill.

Of the 39 departments, the Rural Development department tops the list with an amount of Rs 67,30,849 pending against it. Other major defaulters are School and Mass Education department, Public Health department, Panchayatiraj department, Endowment department and the Works department that have outstanding dues to the tune of Rs 40,48,555, Rs 40,23,425, Rs 29,98,338, Rs 18,98,381 and Rs 14,57,008 respectively.

PNN