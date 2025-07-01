Berhampur: Police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with the alleged rape of minor girl in Ganjam district, the latest in a series of sexual violence cases reported in the southern Odisha district.

Authorities identified the suspect as Bhubana Pradhan, aged 19, a cousin of the victim from the same village. He was detained for questioning Monday evening and formally arrested Tuesday morning after a medical examination. He is expected to be presented in court later Tuesday.

The victim — a Class-VII student — reported being assaulted June 28 after going to her aunt’s backyard to pick guavas. According to police, Pradhan took the girl to a school toilet, bound her hands and legs, and raped her before threatening her into silence.

Later, the victim told her mother about the incident, who filed an FIR Monday at Golanthara police station. The girl underwent a medical examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

