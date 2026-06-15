Berhampur: A 46-year-old bus driver was arrested in Odisha’s Ganjam district Monday for allegedly beating his elderly parents with a wooden log over a property dispute, resulting in the death of his father and leaving his mother critically injured, police said.

The incident occurred Sunday night at Bijipur Tota Sahi in the Gosaninuagaon police station area, they said.

Biraja Mohanty allegedly attacked his 75-year-old father, a retired police personnel, and his mother (70) with a wooden log during an altercation, police said.

Both victims were rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur with grievous injuries. The father succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the mother remains in critical condition, they said.

Police said they have recorded the statement of the injured woman in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused had been demanding a share of the family’s property and had previously quarrelled with his parents on the issue, an officer said.

The elderly couple has two sons and was living with their younger son. The accused allegedly objected to the arrangement and frequently argued with his parents over the division of property, he said.

At the time of the incident, the couple’s younger son was not at home, he added.