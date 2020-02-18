Nayagarh/ Daspalla: Ahead of annual Rath Yatra festival of Holy Trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra—in Puri, preparation has started for construction of their chariots. After the first consignment of logs reached Puri for chariot constructions several days ago, the temple administration received the second consignment of logs Monday.

As many as 51 logs from Daspalla forest division reached Puri in two trucks which include eight logs of 20-feet long Asan wood, seven logs of 20-feet long Dhaura wood and 19 logs of 12-feet long Dhaura wood and 17 logs of 12-feet long Asan wood, said a source.

As many as 53 logs from Nayagarh forest division in first phase reached Puri January 25.

According to an official in Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, it has been decided that 317 logs will be needed to construct the three chariots. However, with 104 logs already in Puri this year, only 213 pieces of logs will be procured to build the chariots.

Under the leadership of deputy ranger Nikhilesh Mallick, forester Manoj Pravakar Sahu, Rakesh Sahu, Rakesh Sahoo, Suresh Sahu and Banarakhi Binay Rout, the logs were procured from the forest division.

