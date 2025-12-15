By Reshmi Yadav, OP

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the Walking BookFairs Travel Writing Festival was held Sunday, offering participants a unique blend of literature, travel, history, and dialogue.

The one-of-its-kind curated literary journey brought together renowned authors, journalists, editors, and travel enthusiasts for a day-long immersive experience across heritage locations in and around Bhubaneswar. The festival was inaugurated by noted author Jerry Pinto, marking the beginning of a literary journey rooted in the concept of “Walking through stories and spaces.”

The travel-centric festival commenced with a guided walk through the historic Udayagiri Caves, where Sophia Simon, founder of De Tour Odisha, led participants through the site, offering insights into the region’s rich history and cultural legacy. This was followed by an interactive session titled “A Guide to the Journey”, focusing on responsible tourism by Mani Mahesh Arora, along with informal storytelling and conversations among authors and participants.

A food and travel session added another layer to the experience, with discussions on eating while travelling, led by Belal Jawhara and Swati Murmu, Founders of Zenobia’s Kitchen. Participants then travelled to Dhauli, continuing the literary journey across locations. During the bus travel, participants were given books to read on the move, encouraging reading as part of the travel experience.

Informal chit-chat sessions were held en route, where authors shared personal life experiences, travel stories, and book recommendations. After reaching Z Hotel in Puri, the participants were involved in two panel discussions.

The first discussion, titled “Reading, Writing and Publishing in a Fractured World”, included Jerry Pinto, Ravi Singh, and Sanjay Kak, and was moderated by journalist and author Sampad Patnaik. The discussion explored the evolving challenges of reading and publishing in contemporary times. Pinto highlighted issues of accessibility, saying, “Reading is losing its essence partly because of access. Libraries are scarce in many places. In Kerala, accessibility has made reading a cultural habit. We need to work towards rebuilding that ecosystem.”

The second panel discussion, “The Enduring Importance and Joy of Slow Living and Travel”, featured Tathagata Satpathy, Editor of Orissa POST and Dharitri, author and former economic and political advisor Ravi Mantha, and Swati Murmu of Zenobia’s Kitchen. The session was moderated by author Chandrahas Chaudhury and focused on mindful travel, slow living, and the cultural value of storytelling.

During the discussion, Satpathy observed, “Reading is no longer a common habit. Reading culture among children has been diminishing day by day. Children today are not being introduced to the joy of reading anymore. Somewhere, the education system has also failed. The essence of reading is being lost, but dialogue and shared thoughts can help revive it.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Co-founders of Walking BookFairs Satabdi Mishra and Akshaya Bahibala said, “This is India’s first travelling literary festival. The third edition was truly special, with multiple activities, panel discussions, and travel experiences. Our aim is to create awareness about reading, especially where accessibility to books is limited. This year, we added more travel destinations compared to previous editions. It is a unique experience for both readers and authors.”

The day concluded with a reflective beach walk at Puri, offering participants a moment of pause and connection with nature. The festival saw participation of 45 attendees. Orissa POST was the media partner for the event.

PNN