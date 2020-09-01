New Delhi: India’s cumulative tests for detection of COVID-19 have crossed 4.3 crore so far. Among these 1.22 crore were conducted in the last two weeks, the Union Health Ministry said. Three states – Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra – account for nearly 34 per cent of the total tests, the Health Ministry informed.

India’s daily testing capacity has crossed 10 lakh. The tests per million too have seen a sharp increase, reaching 31,394, the ministry highlighted. Twenty-two states and Union Territories (UTs) have tests per million better than the national average.

A total of 10,16,920 tests were conducted in 24 hours Monday. It took the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of coronavirus infection in India to 4,33,24,834.

The guiding principle within the Centre-led strategy of ‘test, track and treat’ has been aggressive testing by the states and UTs. Sustained high levels of testing lead to early diagnosis and enhanced recoveries, the Health Ministry said.

“States and UTs are progressively increasing their testing capacity. The states contributing the maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. These three states account for nearly 34 per cent of the total testing,” the ministry underscored. “The tests per million have also seen a sharp increase to 31,394,” the informed. It added that Goa, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are reporting the maximum number of tests in a day.

Another 69,921 people tested positive for coronavirus infection Tuesday. It took India’s COVID-19 tally to 36,91,166. The death toll climbed to 65,288 with 819 new fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.