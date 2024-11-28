Bargarh: Dhanu Yatra, the grand open-air theatre festival, is set to commence January 3, 2025 and will continue for 11 days. Selection of the actor who will portray Kansa next year is now underway. According to sources from the district administration, one of the four actors who were ranked between second and fifth position in the previous audition will be selected for the role. The final decision on who will play Kansa in the upcoming edition of the festival will be revealed soon.

Traditionally, an actor is selected every three years to play the character of the demon king in the Dhanu Yatra. Hrusikesh Bhoi, who portrayed Kansa in the last two editions, had his final opportunity to reprise the role this year. However, controversies surrounding him have led to his exclusion. Reports surfaced that Bhoi, while working as a driver for the district health department’s hearse service, faced allegations of demanding and accepting bribe for the transportation of a body, October 7. This led to his suspension from duty and Bhatli police filed a criminal case against him. Following public outrage and demands for his removal, the Dhanu Yatra Advisory Committee and the working council decided November 22 to bar Bhoi from participating in the festival.

Also Read: Vigilance raid on properties of junior mining officer

To replace him, four previous contenders — Artatrana Sunani, Jagadananda Mishra, Bhubaneswar Pradhan, and Sushil Kumar Meher — have been shortlisted. These artistes will participate in the selection process, the Dhanu Yatra Committee announced Monday in a press release. The selected actor will perform in the role only for the upcoming edition of the festival. The usual three-year selection process will resume for subsequent editions. While the date for the final audition is yet to be announced, it will be declared soon, said festival secretary Sureswara Satapathy.