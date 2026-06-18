Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) is set to implement four new town planning (TP) schemes — 42 to 45 — covering 968.75 acres in the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA), BDA Vice-Chairman Chanchal Rana announced here Wednesday.

“BDA, under Section 23(1) of the Odisha Development Authorities (ODA) Act, is ready to formulate TP scheme 42/2026, cover ing part of Patrapada mou za over 330.07 acres; TP scheme 43/2026, covering part of Bhagabanpur mouza over 264.33 acres; TP scheme 44/2026, covering parts of Bi jipur, Bhagabanpur, Baliapa da and Kasipur mouzas over 290.67 acres; and TP scheme 45/2026, covering part of Biji pur mouza over 83.68 acres,” he said, adding that collec tively, the four schemes will cover 968.75 acres.

Under the TP scheme framework, landowners contribute up to 40 per cent of their land for the creation of public in frastructure such as roads, drainage systems, water supply, sewerage and electricity networks, as well as public amenities and open spaces.

The remaining 60 per cent is returned to them as developed and serviced plots, the sources said.

The land pooling and reconstitution mechanism enables the creation of modern urban infrastructure while enhancing the value of the retained land and minimising the need for direct land acquisition, thereby ensuring a participatory and equitable model of urban development.

The BDA has already made significant progress in implementing TP schemes in the City.

TP scheme 1, covering Sahajpur, Naragoda, Sijiput and Paikarapur; TP scheme 2, covering Tamando and Bijipur; TP scheme 3, covering Paikarapur and Nuagaon; and TP scheme 4, covering Shyamsundarpur, together encompass about 1,577 acres, he said.

The preliminary schemes for these TP areas have been approved by the state government, and the handover of developed plots to landowners is currently underway.

Simultaneously, infrastructure development works such as roads, drains and other public utilities are in progress, he pointed out.

Further, TP scheme 8, covering Andharua and Daspur mouzas over about 560 acres, has received approval for the draft scheme from the state government.

Infrastructure development works under the scheme are expected to commence shortly, added Rana.