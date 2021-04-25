Ganjam: At least four persons sustained grievous injuries as two rival groups clashed Saturday night during a meeting at Agasti Nuagaon village under Ganjam police limits of this district, a police official informed.

The injured were immediately rushed to district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Chhatrapur. Later, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) in Berhampur after their health conditions deteriorated, a local resident said.

According to sources, the village committee meeting was underway at Agasti Nuagaon at night. All of a sudden, severe altercations erupted between the two factions. As many as five persons armed with sharp weapons attacked the members of the other group leading to critical injuries, an eyewitness said.

On being informed about the bloody brawl, Ganjam police station IIC Dillip Kumar Sahu including a team of police personnel rushed to the village and launched a probe.

Two persons have been detained for interrogation for their alleged involvement in the incident. Primary investigation suggests that it a case of past enmity. Further probe is underway, the IIC said.

PNN