Gopalpur: Four fishermen were injured while 14 others had a close shave after two fishing boats collided on Gopalpur Sea Sunday due to dense fog and poor visibility.

The accident happened when a fish-laden boat was returning to the shore while another was venturing out to get its catch. However, due to the dense fog in the area, the crew of the two boats failed to notice each and other and a collision took place.

The boat which was returning to the shore was completely wrecked and all the 18 fishermen in it jumped into the sea and swam ashore. The four injured among the 18 were helped to the shore by their mates. The second boat which was going out suffered minor damages.

Fishing equipment worth Rs 10 lakh have also been destroyed in the accident, it was learnt.

PNN