Jaipur: Five people, including four policemen, died when a vehicle of Gujarat police carrying an accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabroo area this town, police officials said. The accident was so severe that the SUV of Gujarat police had to be cut to pull out the dead bodies.

Police said that the accident took place at around 2.00am in Bhabru police station area. It happened after the man driving the vehicle on the Jaipur-Delhi highway suddenly lost his balance. The car first hit the divider. After that it went down from the road and hit a tree. All the four Gujarat police personnel died on the spot along with the accused.

The accident was so horrible that even the air bags that opened were left torn. The bodies of the policemen and the accused have been kept in the morgue of the Government Hospital, Shahpura. Gujarat police has been informed about the accident.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed his condolence in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle. “It is sad to know about the death of 5 people including 4 policemen when a Gujarat police vehicle carrying the accused from Delhi to Gujarat met with an accident in Bhabru area of Jaipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family, may God give them strength and may the soul of the departed rest in peace,” Ghelot said.