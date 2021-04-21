Bargarh/Bolangir: At least four persons were killed Wednesday in separate incidents of jumbo attacks in the state.

The ill-fated persons have been trampled to death by wild tuskers, a source said.

In the first incident, three persons including an elderly man were killed by the pachyderms while they were attending the call of nature in the wee hours of Wednesday at Umarad village under Gaisilet block of Bargarh district.

According to forest department sources, the deceased were identified as 50-year-old Mala Seth, 60-year-old Biranchi Kumbhar and 70-year-old Natha Pali, all of whom belonged to the Umarad village.

On being informed by some local villagers, a team of police and forest officials immediately rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe, a police official said.

On the other hand, tension has gripped the village following the three tragic incidents of unnatural deaths. Local villagers have demanded adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased persons.

In the second incident, a local farmer was trampled to death at Darlipali village under Loisingha police limits in Bolangir district. The deceased was identified as 42-year-old Biranchi Sahu.

Biranchi had gone to his farmland early in the morning. As he was watching a herd of elephants who were wandering in the area, he was attacked and trampled to death.

