Bhubaneswar: As many as 4,267 driving licenses (DL) were suspended in the state for violating various traffic rules during the period between January 1 and 21, State Transport Authority (STA) said Friday.

The STA released the data via its official twitter handle. It further revealed that maximum number of DLs have been suspended in the capital city. The authorities have canceled 1,202 DLs in the period under the jurisdiction of both the regional transport offices in Bhubaneswar.

As many as 654 DLs have been suspended by the RTO-I while the Bhubaneswar RTO II division has canceled 548 DLs of drivers found flouting traffic guidelines.

Meanwhile, 537 DLs were suspended in Cuttack. Sambalpur RTO has cancelled the driving licenses of 410 drivers in the period.

As many as 279 licenses have been suspended by the authorities in Rourkela during the period. The major reasons for suspension of the licenses include non-wearing of helmet, over speeding and usage of mobile phones while driving.

Most of the cases include drivers who do not wear helmets during commutation. The data revealed that more than half of the driving licenses have been cancelled for not wearing helmets while driving.

As many as 2,688 DLs out of the total 4,267 were cancelled for not wearing helmets. On similar lines, the driving licenses of 255 persons were suspended for talking over mobile phones while driving their vehicles.

As per STA’s information, 99 DLs have been cancelled for jumping traffic signals illegaly, 78 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 66 for overloading.

Meanwhile, 281 driving licenses were cancelled for various other reasons which not mentioned by the STA.

In another development, the Commissionerate Police had fined 545 persons for violating the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and the Orissa Urban Police (OUP) Act in Cuttack on Thursday.

PNN