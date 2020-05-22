Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Friday said that 43 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 43 #Covid19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 15 are from Angul, 8 each are from Ganjam, Rourkela and Jajpur, and 1 each from Puri, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Boudh. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 436,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Dr Jayant Panda, the spokesperson of the health and welfare department, said Friday that Odisha’s tally may surpass 10,000 by the end of June.

According to state government data as of Friday, 1189 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 746 cases are active, 436 have recovered and seven persons have died.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 86 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day.