Bhanjanagar: A 45-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight in front of local court here in Ganjam district Thursday afternoon, sending shockwaves across the town. The deceased was identified as Ashok Swain of Buduli village.

Police said the murder was the result of a long-standing enmity. Locals present at the spot overpowered the accused, Dillip Jena, and handed him over to the Bhanjanagar police, who launched an investigation.

According to reports, Ashok had a dispute with Dillip, 50, of Dihapadhal village. Following a complaint by Dillip, the police arrested Ashok and remanded him to judicial custody pursuant to a court order. Later, he was released on bail a few months ago.

The incident occurred when Ashok came to appear in the court of the ADJ in the same case in the afternoon. He arrived on a motorcycle with another youth from his village. As he was getting down from the bike near the court premises, Dillip, who was reportedly waiting there, allegedly chased and attacked him with an axe. He died during treatment at Bhanjanagar hospital.