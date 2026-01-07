Nandapur: As many as 47,215 ration card beneficiaries in Koraput district have reportedly failed to complete the mandatory Aadhaar-based e-KYC process, raising concerns that their names could be struck off from the ration cards, depriving them of subsidised rice under food security schemes.

According to official reports, the Koraput district has 3,66,667 ration cards covering 11,18,265 beneficiaries across 14 blocks and four urban local bodies.

These beneficiaries receive rice under the National Food Security Act and state food security schemes. However, despite repeated appeals, e-KYC of 47,215 beneficiaries is still pending.

Officials warned that failure to complete e-KYC could lead to deletion of names from ration cards, resulting in the loss of government-supplied rice.

The state government has extended the deadline for e-KYC completion till February, urging all beneficiaries to comply within the stipulated time.

The district supply department has instructed block- and district-level officials to intensify awareness efforts to ensure full coverage.

In Nandapur block alone, 3,467 beneficiaries are yet to complete e-KYC out of a total of 83,786 beneficiaries listed under 28,603 ration cards across 23 gram panchayats, according to the block supply inspector’s office.

Panchayat-wise pending cases include Nandapur Sadar (156), Bilaput (155), Malibelgaon (128), Hikimput (177), Badel (96), Kulabir (128), Khurji (105), Paraja Badapada (53), Chatua (184), Hatibari (191), Balda (15), Thuba and Panthalung (366), Kasandi and partial Raising (232), Raising (181), Nandaka and Khemunduguda (312), Kularsing (106), Padua (218), Khinbar and Atanda (251), Bhejja (130) and Golur (283). Similarly, pending e-KYC cases have been reported from other blocks, including Bandhugaon (2,597), Baipariguda (2,771), Borigumma (6,386), Dasamantapur (4,552), Jeypore (3,614), Koraput (2,196), Kotpad (2,158), Kundura (2,675), Lamtaput (3,114), Laxmipur (2,493), Narayanpatna (1,361), Pottangi (2,381) and Semiliguda (3,366). In urban areas, Sunabeda NAC has 1,208 pending cases, Jeypore municipality 1,889, Koraput NAC 738 and Kotpad NAC 259. Officials attribute the delay to multiple factors, including incomplete Aadhaar updates, beneficiaries working in other states, duplicate entries and cases where names of deceased persons have not yet been removed.

Authorities reiterated that beneficiaries who fail to complete e-KYC within the extended deadline are likely to be removed from ration cards, and appealed to all concerned to complete the process at the earliest to avoid disruption of benefits.