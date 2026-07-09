Bristol: India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against England in the fourth T20I Thursday.

India made two injury-forced changes, replacing Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

England also made one change with Rehan Ahmed coming in for Liam Dawson.

India has lost the last two T20Is against England, while the first game was washed out.

The Teams:

England: Harry Brook (c), Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.