Bhubaneswar: Five persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel and vandalising a PCR van during Holi patrolling near Jhumka Dam under the jurisdiction of Chandaka police station, police said Thursday. The accused were identified as Jyoti Shankar Biswal (47), Rabindra Bhoi (31), Gobinda Behera (36), Bijay Purti (26) and Basant Chatar (21).

According to police, the incident took place around 11:50 am when personnel from Chandaka police station were deployed near Jhumka Dam to regulate the crowd and conduct checks against drunken driving amid heavy Holi gatherings.

During the enforcement drive, several vehicles were seized for allegedly being driven under the influence of alcohol. However, later, a group of villagers from Kantabada and Bhagabatipur assembled at the spot and allegedly protested the police action. Police said some of them wrongfully restrained the PCR41 vehicle and demanded the release of the seized vehicles. The mob allegedly assaulted police personnel and damaged the PCR van by pelting stones and empty beer bottles and using bamboo sticks and wooden logs, leaving several officers injured.

During the violence, Home Guard Sujit Pratap Singh of PCR-41 was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the mob. He was later rescued by police and shifted to hospital for treatment. Police said the mob obstructed government officials from discharging their lawful duties and attacked them during the incident.

During the investigation, five persons were identified as members of the unlawful assembly and arrested. They have been forwarded to court. A motorcycle was also seized in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, police added.