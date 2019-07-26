As the country prepares to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas this July 26, we bring you some interesting facts about the war and the day chosen to celebrate victory and remember the fallen in this war.

Here is all that you need to know about the Kargil war and the day:

Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after successful Operation Vijay, is celebrated in India July 26 each year. On this date in 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan. The Kargil war was fought for more than 60 days, ended July 26 and resulted in loss of life on both the sides. The war ended with India regaining control of all the previously held territory, hence re-establishing the status quo.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year in honour of the Kargil War’s Heroes. This day is celebrated in the Kargil–Dras sector and the national capital New Delhi, where Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate every year. Functions are also organized all over the country to commemorate the contributions of the armed forces.

The Kargil war was fought for around 40-60 days at times under -10 degrees Celsius temperature. Controversial Bofors FH-77B howitzers were used for the first time in war by India to fire at occupied peaks in this war. Despite the fact that it is said that the USA denied GPS help, Israel helped India with arms and weaponry and gave UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles or automatons). A long time later, India built its own Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) framework that set-in motion in 2016.

The 1999 Kargil War drew out the best in Indian soldiers. Commander Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, Yogender Singh Yadav and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar got the prestigious Param Veer Chakra for triumphant conquer of the top in Kargil. It is said that Captain Vikram Batra yelled ‘Yeh dil maange more’ which later turned into the slogan of Pepsi.

The consequences of Kargil war recorded two noteworthy occasions in history. Atal Bihari Vajpayee drove National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to win 303 seats in the thirteenth Lok Sabha elections in October 1999. There was a gigantic reaction in Pakistan over Kargil mess as well. General Parvez Musharraf staged a coup against PM Nawaz Sharif October 12, 1999 and seized executive power.

The war was battled inside a constrained region of hostilities and at high elevation (4500m-5000m) mountainous warfare. The US and the west including the G8 countries- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States stood by India and condemned Pakistan as the aggressor. It was the first ever war that was shot ‘LIVE’ to TVs in India.

PNN