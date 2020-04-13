Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department announced Monday evening that five more COVID-19 patients have recovered and tested negative. All the patients belong to the state capital. With the recovery of the five, the total number patients who have been cured went up to 18. Earlier the Health and Family Welfare Department had announced that 13 persons have been cured of the dreaded virus.

However, the tally of COVID-19 patients went up to 55 Monday with another person from the Bomikhal locality testing positive. The man a resident of Jaydurga Nagar as been admitted to the KIMS COVID-19 Hospital here and is currently undergoing treatment.

