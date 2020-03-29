Srinagar: Five more cases have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir Sunday taking the tally of positive cases to 38 in J&K.

“5 more positives cases confirmed in Kashmir -2 from Srinagar, 2 Budgam, 1 Baramulla”, said government spokesman, Rohit Kansal.

The day had already started on a sad note when one COVID-19 positive patient succumbed in a Srinagar hospital.

The victim in his mid 60s belonged to Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

With five more testing positive the number of COVID-19 patients has shot up to 38 in J&K out of whom 29 are in Kashmir and 9 in Jammu hospitals.