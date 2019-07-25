There are numerous sports being played in the world and all receive huge attention around the globe. Today, we are going to take a look at the list of most stunning women sports reporters of the world.

More than the game, these reporters attract everyone by their looks too!

Kristine Leahy: At first, she started off by covering Boston University’s Campus Sports and then began to host NBC’s American Ninja Warrior TV show. Currently she is the part of Fox Sports network and hosts their TV show. Kristine Leahy is one of the most attractive and stunning women reporters in our list.

Kristen Ledlow: She first began as a freelance sports reporter for ESPN and NBC. Later, she enhanced her career at full-time job and worked as a field reporter for Fox Sports. Currently, she works as a full-time reporter for NBA TV. Surely, she is one of the prettiest women sports journalists in our list.

Kristy Gallacher: She mainly works for Sky Sports since 1998. Besides, she has also worked for many other news networks in the United Kingdom. In 2011, she returned back to Sky Sports and presented Live News for 3-4 days approximately per week. Widely known as one of the prettiest women sports reporters in the world.

Jimena Sanchez: Jimena Sanchez works for Fox Sports Mexico and honestly she is one of the most stunning reporters in sports. When she appears live on TV, you’re not gonna take your eyes off her. Truly! She is one of the extremely good-looking women sports reporters of all time.

Marisol Gonzalez: We also have Marisol Gonzalez as another pretty face in sports reporting. She is a Mexican-based reporter who has worked for Mexican News Networks like Televisa Deportes. She has also covered Super Bowl multiple times.

PNN/Agencies