Obesity has become a national health threat. We can’t place the problem purely on self-control. Restaurants, fast-food chains, and vending machines often sell higher-calorie foods. School vending machines and cafeterias are no exception. We do not get enough physical activity too.

But do you have any idea that there are many unknown reasons for the weight gain especially in women. We brought to you some of the surprising reason below:

Menopause: Most of the women gain weight during menopause due to a number of reasons. Aging slows the metabolism, so weight gain is likely if your dietary habits remain the same. Changes in lifestyle, like exercising less, can also play a role. Menopause can also affect the location of fat deposits in the body, increasing the likelihood of accumulating fat around the waist.

Polycystic ovary syndrome: Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a hormonal condition that affects women of reproductive age. Women with PCOS typically have many small cysts within the ovaries. PCOS causes hormonal imbalances that can lead to excess body hair, acne, and insulin resistance, which can cause weight gain. In PCOS, weight gain tends to occur in the abdominal area, increasing the risk for heart disease.

Side effect: If you do put on weight from taking a drug, don’t compare yourself to others taking the same medication. Side effects are different for different people. Talk to your doctor if you feel you’re experiencing weight gain as a medication side effect.

Cushing: Cushing’s syndrome is a condition characterized by elevated levels of the hormone cortisol. It can occur if your body makes too much cortisol or if you take steroid medications for asthma, lupus, or arthritis. Cortisol excess can cause weight gain and an increase of fat around the face, neck, waist, and upper back.

Lack of Sleep: There are two issues at work with sleep and weight gain. First, if you’re up late, the odds are greater that you’re doing some late-night snacking, which means more calories. The other reason involves what’s going on in your body when you’re sleep-deprived. Changes in hormone levels increase hunger and appetite and also make you feel not as full after eating.

PNN